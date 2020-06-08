We had reported on Sunday that WWE was filming the Backlash pay-per-view at the Performance Center. I had received word during the Randy Orton vs. Edge match that talent were at the Performance Center for the tapings, and then were headed back to Full Sail for that evening's NXT Takeover: In Your House event.

In an update, WWE only taped the Orton vs. Edge match and not the entire pay-per-view. The rest of the pay-per-view will air live this Sunday. I have fixed the original article and apologize for the error.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE did attempt to have Edge vs. Orton be the absolute best match that they could possibly have. A lot of people were speculating that the match would have a quick finish to troll fans, but that was not the case. WWE now has a week to clean up the match before it airs.

According to Meltzer, the match was "two very smart workers working very, very hard to have the smartest match that they possibly could under the best circumstances." He noted that he was told that the match was great.

WWE Backlash takes place this Sunday. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event, as well as the latest breaking news leading to the show.