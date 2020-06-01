A lot of NXT talent were not happy following last week's television tapings.

As previously reported, NXT and developmental talent were used at the WWE television tapings last Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Wrestling Inc. has learned that the talent had to meet at Full Sail on those days at 10 a.m. for testing. As noted, the talent were not given COVID-19 tests, but were given temperature checks and a questionnaire to fill out. The talent were then bused to the Performance Center at 11 a.m. for the tapings. Their return time was not until 10 p.m.

The talent had to stand for the matches and could only sit during breaks, so they had to keep getting and returning chairs.

Things got even worse on Thursday, when the Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream match for Sunday's In Your House was filmed. Fightful Select first reported that the match was shot outdoors behind the Full Sail University campus. We were told that it will be another cinematic match with cars surrounding the area and the headlights being used for lighting. Fightful noted that talent were told to arrive around 7 p.m., however it was raining and they weren't able to start filming until after midnight. We learned that talent didn't get home until early in the morning.

