As noted, Renee Young took to Twitter last night and commented on the difficult week she's faced - her show on FS1, "WWE Backstage", was canceled, and then she came down with COVID-19.

Renee apparently took her COVID-19 test this past Monday when she discovered the positive test result, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

She previously took a test when first being exposed to the virus last week, however, it took multiple days for symptoms and a positive test result to emerge. It was noted that Renee was rather sick to the point of losing her taste and sense of smell.

Renee's husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, has also taken a COVID-19 test, which was negative. According to Meltzer, it was suggested to Moxley that he go to a hotel room and quarantine himself, although, Moxley decided against it. Mox believes that he may have already contracted the virus and it's taking some time for the positive test result to appear. He also doesn't want to leave Renee when she is ill and potentially expose others who haven't been in contact with COVID-19.

Renee is one of the multiple positive COVID-19 tests that are coming out of WWE this week. She has worked the past few episodes of SmackDown on FOX, taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando where the other positive tests have been.