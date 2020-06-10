WWE taped two weeks of NXT on Tuesday. It appears as if WWE is breaking up their taping schedule to not do four days of tapings in a row.

WWE will tape two weeks of RAW and SmackDown next Monday and Tuesday following the Backlash pay-per-view.

At Monday's RAW and SmackDown tapings, WWE had top stars from NXT in the crowd in addition to the other NXT talent, however they were kept on the hard cam side off of television. They were also given chairs to sit in while the rest of the NXT talent had to stand.

Wrestling Inc. has also learned that the team that produced the Undertaker vs. AJ Styles "Boneyard" match at WrestleMania - Michael Hayes, Triple H and Jeremy Borash - also produced the NXT "Backlot Brawl" between Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream. There may have been other people that had a hand in it, but they were the main people in between takes that made changes or suggestions.

There was a break after Cole took the bump into the windshield. As he moved off the windshield, it was noticeable that the blood had already dried up.

The "Backlot Brawl" did not take nearly as long to film as the "Boneyard Match." Filming for the Backlot Brawl started after midnight due to weather and wrapped in under three hours. In comparison, the Boneyard Match took eight hours to film, while the set took a week to build.