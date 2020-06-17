RAW Women's Champion Asuka reportedly has nothing to worry about when it comes to her push.

Heyman was recently let go from his position as RAW Executive Director, but will remain with the company as an on-air talent. It was recently reported that Asuka was one of Heyman's many projects and that led to some speculation on Asuka possibly losing her push. WrestleTalk reports that Asuka won't be hurt with Heyman gone because WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is still high on her.

It was noted that Vince and other company higher-ups are still high on Asuka and they see value in her as a top player in the WWE women's division, especially with Becky Lynch out while she's pregnant.

It was reported back in April that WWE had big plans for Asuka, and that they were impressed with her work and reliability. That has not changed.

On a related note, it was reported that the recent WWE Backlash finish where Asuka and Nia Jax fought to a double count out was done to protect Jax, as opposed to hurt Asuka. Asuka won the rematch on Monday's RAW by rolling Jax up right before the referee could disqualify her for putting hands on him. There have been rumors of another match at WWE Extreme Rules, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on Asuka's push.