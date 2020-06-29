WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Batista are participating in Amazon's "Stay Active All Summer" campaign tomorrow.
The Amazon Live stream will see a few dozen athletes hold various events from workout classes to guided meditation, backyard games and more for the day of exercise, which runs from 11am until 6pm tomorrow, June 30. The campaign will benefit UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund).
Good friends Titus and Batista will end the stream at 5:30pm ET. They will be participating in a Ping Pong and Foul Shot Competition.
Full Details on the "#StayActiveAllSummer" day of exercise can be found in the Amazon post below from Instagram:
Everybody, hands in! We're teaming up with @UNICEFUSA, pro athletes, and fitness trainers from across the country for the all-day livestream event: #StayActiveAllSummer. From workout classes to guided meditation and backyard games, we're coming together for a day of exercise, mindfulness, and community-building in support of children around the world. Tune in to Amazon Live Tuesday, June 30th, from 11am-6pm ET. More about @UNICEFUSA: "UNICEF won't stop working until every child, everywhere has access to health care, clean water, nutrition, education and any other necessity needed to survive and thrive. UNICEF believes children deserve an inclusive world and we can break down the barriers holding children back. Around the world, sports bring communities together, teach kids about teamwork and inclusion and create safe spaces for children to play. Together, we can all be champions for children by helping them find a voice and empowering them to make a difference."