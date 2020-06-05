As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX main event saw Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions by defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

WWE released post-show video of Banks and Bayley continuing their celebration by doing their backstage championship photo shoot, which you can see above.

Banks also took to Twitter after the show and wrote, "I'm a boss I'm a leader!"

She continued in another tweet, "Goodnight to the champ, the conversation, the leader, the blueprint, the standard and the legit boss only!!!!"

Bayley also continued her bragging on Twitter and made a reference to reports on she and Banks causing a scene on the floor after they lost the same titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35.

She wrote, "omg sooooooo happppyyyy!!!!!!!! gonna cry on the floor we soooo happy! Hahahahahahahah #SmackDownOnFox #SmackDown #sheepidiots"

"hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhaahahahah!!!!!!!!! #SmackDownOnFox," Bayley wrote in another post-show tweet.

Stay tuned for updates on what's next for Banks and Bayley. You can see their related tweets below: