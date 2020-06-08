New WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is trending on Twitter this afternoon over comments she made about being a dual champion today.

Bayley took to Twitter and declared that she is not Becky Lynch's replacement, and should not be referred to as "Bayley 2 Belts" as Lynch once was.

"SHEEP!!!!! you better stop calling me "Bayley 2 Belts"!!!!!!!!! I'm not a Becky Lynch replacement!!!!!!! Instead, you can refer to me as BAYLEY DOS STRAPS!!!!!! Your loving Role Model! Thank you and good day!!!! #raw #SmackDown #nxt," she wrote.

As noted, Bayley and Sasha Banks will be appearing during tonight's RAW on the USA Network to celebrate their big title win over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on last Friday's SmackDown.

