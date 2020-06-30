Monday's taped WWE RAW episode, featuring Dolph Ziggler and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks defeating RAW Women's Champion Asuka and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the main event, drew an average of 1.735 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week's 1.922 million viewers for the Championship Edition of RAW.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.862 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.035 million), the second hour drew 1.751 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.950 million) and the final hour drew 1.592 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.782 million).

RAW was #24 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, 11th Hour, All In, Special Report, Last Word, FOX News at Night, Cuomo Prime Time, Outnumbered Overtime, Beat, Outnumbered, The Story, Deadline: White House, MTP Daily, MSNBC Live, FOX & Friends and Anderson Cooper 360. WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, for the third week in a row, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.48. 90 Day Fiance: Other Way topped the night on the Cable Top 150, for the second week in a row, with a 0.82 rating in the 18.49 demographic, drawing 2.845 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.281 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Top 150 with a 0.41 rating in the key demo.

The Bachelor special on ABC drew 2.050 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 3.869 million viewers on CBS, Titan Games drew 3.915 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 2.423 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway drew 1.038 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode: 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Edition)

June 29 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode