A couple of weeks ago WWE released dozens of Superstars due to business-related changes related to the coronavirus pandemic. It's been quite some time since there were this many talented performers on the street and many are wondering which promotions they'll end up in.

Impact Wrestling has ignited that conversation by teasing many of those former WWE stars in a Slammiversary promo. Booker T caught wind of the promo and discussed how the perception of Impact could change if they land some of those guys and girls. He talked more about it on the Hall of Fame podcast.

"IMPACT Wrestling is perhaps maybe back in the wrestling game real soon. Maybe they're getting ready to make a play because I was just thinking with all the acquisitions out there right now," said Booker. "The video, Slammiversary getting ready to kick off, Eric Young was part of it, Mike and Maria Bennett, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick was in it, EC3 was in that thing also, Curt Hawkins was in there as well. Like I said, there's a lot of other guys out there that's independent right now, contractors that's free agents that's looking to get picked up. I'm wondering is this now a time for IMPACT Wrestling to explode again and get back in the game?"

While every person Impact teased in the video is unlikely to show up, Booker believes that Anthem has to be thinking they need to grab a few to make some noise in the wrestling world.



"Think about it. You gotta think about it. You gotta think somebody is going to show up. Look man, you gotta think Anthem. Anthem been doing a lot of big major moves, a lot of money moves. I'm sure they're saying, 'Hey man, this is the time to get back in the game. There's guys out there like Rusev right now, we got guys out there like Heath Slater, Erick Rowan, Kassius Ohno. It's a lot of big guys out there that we can pick up that can put a lot of behinds in the seats.' And I really think right now is the perfect time for IMPACT to pull the trigger to get back in the game. I'm serious man," said Booker.

He also posed the possibility of some of those recently released perhaps returning to WWE in the near future. Booker cited Drake Maverick as an example and thinks more could be brought back.