On an episode of The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Gilmore was surprised to learn that Booker T and WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig never faced off against each other in the ring.

Gilmore asked Booker T about a rumor about Hennig wanting to make Booker T the new "Mr. Perfect". Booker T confirms that indeed was the case and remarks how unbelievable that would have been for his hall of fame career.

"He wanted to work with me so bad," Booker T revealed. "When he came to WCW, he wanted to do an angle. I don't know what it was, but they never pulled the trigger on it. He wanted to make me 'Mr. Perfect.' I was like man, that's crazy.

"He talked to me about it so many times. He wanted to make me 'Mr. Perfect'. He wanted to do the whole skit all over again with me. It was nuts man. If I'm gonna have my highlight heel with Mr. Perfect, I'm complete. How complete would a career would've been with something like that?"

Hennig passed away in 2003 at the age of 44. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

