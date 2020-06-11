Booker T and The Undertaker have a lot more in common than meets the eye. They were both born in Houston, Texas and just three weeks apart before starting their wrestling careers in the late 80s.

Booker discussed his friendship with Taker and revealed the advice The Deadman gave him on Reality of Wrestling.

"We go way back to the early part of our careers. We crossed paths and then we became really good friends when I came to WWE. He was the guy who gave me the rub... I can't remember how long it was I was in WWE when I was dressing in the locker room with the boys. The boys' locker room is a huge locker room but it's a lot of boys with a lot of bags. Their bags may not smell too good but that's just part of the game," said Booker.

"I've always said that you've got to make it in the locker room before you have a chance of making it in the ring. It's probably like that in most sports but I ran across The Undertaker in the hallway when I was going to put my stuff in the locker room. He saw me and said, 'Hey, why don't you come over here and dress with us?' From that day on, I dressed in the TV locker room which was the upper echelon guys because that's where the TV guys hung out."

Booker said being in the locker room with the TV crew made him feel like he was moving up within WWE's hierarchy.

"I also remember my first WrestleMania and I was getting ready to go out of the curtain and Undertaker was sitting in Gorilla with Vince," recalled Booker. "He said, 'Hey man, just take it all in.' He didn't have to do that but I went out in front of 60-70,000 people and I'm so glad he told me that because I had tunnel vision."

Booker then talked meeting up with Taker this past week to play golf at a course in Austin, Texas. He said they also had some "straighteners" while playing which is apparently golf lingo for beers.

"This was the first time we had gotten together and played a short round. We played like 10 holes and the first hole was a Par 5. He said he hadn't played in some time and had new clubs that he was using for the first time. He birdied the first hole and I parred the first hole," said Booker. "I played some really good golf and I even impressed myself. It was such a good time just him and I fellowshipping.

"Two H-Town boys and we felt like we needed to get together with what's going on right now. We shot a short video as well with the wives with the lovely Sharmell and Mimi and the kids running around. We wanted to let people know that it ain't that hard to get along. That's the first time him and I did something like that. I stayed at his house – a beautiful house, beautiful daughter and the dog that they had was all over me. It was a great 24 hours for me and the family to get away for a second and release."

