- The above video is the top moments from the June 11 edition of AEW Dynamite.

- This week's Major League Wrestling Anthology chronicles AEW stars Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr vs. Rey Fenix). The anthology is available at MLW's Youtube channel.

Some of the matches include Lucha Bros vs. The Dirty Blondes vs. Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta, and Pentagon Jr vs. Rey Fenix.

- AEW Chief brand officer Brandi showed off her new hair color for the summer.

She tweeted a photo of her new highlights with the caption, "It's summer...why not."

Below you can see the photo: