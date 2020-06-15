Above is video of WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman talking to Sarah Schreiber after his Handicap Match win over The Miz and John Morrison at last night's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

"Man, I have to give it to those guys," Strowman said. "I kind of knew what I was getting into. You've seen the accolades The Miz and Morrison both have between the two of them - Tag Team Champions, Intercontinental Champion, Miz has been a WWE Champion. They're formidable foes and I give them credit, they brought the fight to me and there's not many WWE Superstars who are capable of doing that and like I said, hats off to them, but at the end of the day I'm still The Monster Among Men and you know, you give me an inch, and I'm going to take a mile, and you see I took everything that they had, come out on the end still the Universal Champion."

Strowman also tweeted on how The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits damaged his car, just two weeks after Miz and Morrison did.

He wrote "For the love of Pete can I catch a damn break with my CAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!! I mean come on it's a freaking classic!!!! @Buick #GrandNational"

He added in a follow-up tweet, "And the #StrowmanExpress rolls on!!!! #BackLash #GetOffTheTracksTheMonstersCominThrough"

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Strowman next but he's rumored to continue the feud with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

You can see Strowman's related tweets below: