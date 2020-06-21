This past Friday's SmackDown ended with the return of Bray Wyatt and the continuation of his mind games with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

While Wyatt spoke on the big screen, Strowman made his way to the ring to tell him their story was over after Strowman won at WWE Money in the Bank. Wyatt responded that a chapter may be done, but their story is just getting started.

Clips were then shown of the Wyatt Family with Strowman and Erick Rowan (both in sheep masks) standing behind Bray. Luke Harper was left out for obvious reasons as he's moved on to AEW. It's interesting Rowan was included as he was among those released in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When Wyatt came back on-screen he was in his old attire from his FCW days and told Braun that he created him, so he can also destroy him.

Wyatt continued to tease some kind of Wyatt Family reunion as he posted a photo of himself, Strowman, and Rowan.

"Daddy's back. #LetTheSinBegin. And always...#DownWithTheMachine," Wyatt wrote.