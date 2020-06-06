Bray Wyatt is apparently interested in playing a character for The Witcher on Netflix.

Wyatt took to Twitter on Friday and tweeted the show, posting an apparent photo of what he would like as a character named Zoltan.

"Dear @witchernetflix, if you need someone to play this role specifically I know a guy who could pull it off. PS. It's me. Quite literally," he wrote.

Wyatt added in a follow-up tweet, "PPS. You should know that I'm far more handsome now. OK. BYE. LOVE YOU"

Production on season two of the hit Netflix show just resumed. Wyatt recently welcomed his second child with Jojo Offerman and is expected to resume his feud with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman soon.

You can see Wyatt's full tweets below: