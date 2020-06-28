- WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is the most recent guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions and picked his modern day Nation of Domination. Using today's WWE Superstars, Henry went with The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods), The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), and Kevin Owens.

- WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart announced his new series, Confessions of The Hitman (Season 1). It's available through his website, BretHart.com, for $35 Canadian Dollars (about $25).

"$35 Canadian for 35 episodes total with new episodes uploaded weekly," Hart wrote. "I talk about aspects of my childhood, career, life after wrestling, and current events."

Hey everyone my new web series Confessions Of The Hitman season 1 is now available at https://t.co/qQz28fQOH4

$35 Canadian for 35 episodes total with new episodes uploaded weekly. I talk about aspects of my childhood, career, life after wrestling, and current events pic.twitter.com/W5jaEHUYAG — Bret Hart (@BretHart) June 28, 2020

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Mustafa Ali, Mandy Rose, and Lacey Evans.