WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart appeared on this week's WWE Backstage to discuss his rivalry with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Hart noted he felt like Austin really "found his voice" after their Survivor Series match in 1996, but felt like Austin was "nervous" in their first matches.

"I had wrestled Steve a few times before, but not in any big matches," Hart began. "I actually was really looking forward to working with Steve. I would say back in those days that [1996 Survivor Series match] was the first real consequential match that we ever had. I would think that in all fairness to Steve, he would get a little nervous. He was pretty intense. Anxious — I think — about working with me.

"It showed when I worked with him that he was going to come at me with everything he had, at the same time I could tell that he was nervous, if that is the right way to put it. There was a little bit of nerves there that I sensed — later on when I worked with him that he didn't have. He was still maybe finding himself a little bit. It was one of my favorite matches that I had with Steve it was very close, or on par, with the match we had at WrestleMania 13."

After WWE on FOX tweeted out a video of Hart's comments, Austin responded with his take on how he was feeling in those first matches with the former champion.

"No, not nervous," Austin wrote. "Just running on the edge of a razor blade. Confidence was sky high. Intensity was on point. Great time working with the best there is, was, and ever will be."

You can check out Hart's comments in the clip below.

If you use any of Hart's quotes in this article, please credit WWE Backstage and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.