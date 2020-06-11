The legendary SummerSlam 1992 match between WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and The British Bulldog will air on today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network.

As noted, today's episode will be another "Superstar Picks" edition of the show. Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley in the first-ever NXT UK Women's Title match will also air. The matches airing today have been picked by various NXT UK Superstars.

Below is the full announcement on today's episode: