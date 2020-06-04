This week's WWE NXT episode saw Bronson Reed return to TV for a loss to Cameron Grimes. Reed was then attacked by Karrion Kross after the match.

Reed took to Twitter this afternoon to comment on his return.

"In light of everything that happened yesterday I didn't feel right tweeting about my return to @WWENXT. I want y'all to know I'm back and ready to fight the good fight. I am a superstar that is FOR EVERYONE. I represent the minority and make sure we are heard by the majority!," he wrote.

Reed was referring to an incident he tweeted about on Wednesday, where he said he was called a racial slur by another man while out for his daily walk with his wife.

"Just out for my daily walk with my wife and a car of young white males speeds by and one yells "YOU FAT N____" ... This needs to not happen people. Disappointed." Reed wrote on Wednesday afternoon.

Reed later tweeted on Wednesday night before NXT and added, "I want everyone to know that the disgusting statement that was yelled at me today was only a sliver of what I am seeing a lot of my African American brothers and sisters going through. I hope we can all invoke change for the good. #blacklivesmatter"

Reed received several tweet responses from other wrestlers, including Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Will Ospreay, Daniel Vidot, Chelsea Green, Billie Kay, Danny Burch, Denzel Dejournette, and Travis Banks. You can see their tweets along with Reed's full tweets below:

