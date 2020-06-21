- Above is a WWE 24: Ric Flair extra featuring an interview with Charlotte in 2008.

"Watching him makes me, I guess, want to be famous, too," Charlotte said before her WWE days. "Wrestling — it's definitely crossed my mind. If I said, 'Dad I want to take on a role, somewhere in WWE' he would support me. He would be my biggest fan."

- With today's being Father's Day, Vince McMahon gave a shout out to his kids and all the fathers out there.

"I'm lucky to have amazing kids like @shanemcmahon and @StephMcMahon. Happy Father's Day to all those who cherish the gift of fatherhood."

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Finn Balor, Billie Kay, and Alexa Bliss

?? @smileitspeak

Morning squeeze ??

It's ok. You just forgot who you are. Welcome back. ??

