WWE on-air talent Charly Caruso took to Instagram today and bragged about being the first one to refer to WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Randy Orton at Backlash as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."

Caruso started taking heat from fans on social media in mid-May when she used WWE's billing during the in-ring segment that confirmed the match on RAW. WWE has used "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" tagline ever since.

"Remember that time everyone shamed me for calling it the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'? Ahhhh how I love being right 😉 #randyorton #edge #wwebacklash," she wrote on Instagram.

Caruso also responded to a fan on Twitter who said others need to apologize to Charly for doubting her. She wrote, "THANK YOU!!"

On a related note, WWE gave Orton huge praise in their website recap of the win over Edge.

They wrote as the headline, "Randy Orton outlasts Edge in battle for wrestling superiority."

As noted, Orton will open tonight's RAW broadcast to discuss the match. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be there to do the same. WWE noted earlier that there are rumors of Orton and Edge suffering injuries in the match, but all we've heard is that Edge suffered a torn triceps and could be out of action for around 8 months or so. The timetable for his return has not been confirmed, and neither have details of the injury.

Stay tuned for updates on Edge and Orton. You can see Charly's posts below: