WWE's Charly Caruso took to Instagram last night and posted a tribute to her friend and former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty, who was killed on Saturday night during the rioting & looting in Indianapolis, Indiana that took place after the George Floyd protests. Beaty had been out as a part of the peaceful protests for Floyd.

Beaty's body was found not far from his apartment on Saturday night. Known as Mr. Indianapolis, the 38 year old Beaty owned several businesses in the area. You can read Chicago Tribune coverage of his death at this link. He was one of two men shot during the violence in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Caruso noted that there is a huge difference between protesters and rioters, but it's fitting how Beaty passed away while committing such a selfless act. She said Beaty never didn't have a smile on his face and he was loved by everyone in the community.

Tributes to Beaty have been coming in from around the sports world. You can see Caruso's full post below, along with local news coverage:

"I applaud everyone standing up in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. It's so important that's we all have each other's backs. I especially commend those who are protesting peacefully with a purpose and such strong conviction. I know it's not easy to keep calm when so many rights have been and continue to be violated. But, PLEASE, let's try and keep the peace and encourage others to do the same. This weekend a friend of mine from Indianapolis, Chris Beaty, was murdered on Saturday night as he attempted to protect others from the violence that's been hitting many of our cities hard. I tell you this knowing there's a huge difference between protestors and rioters, they are not synonymous...but it hurts to lose someone like Chris. He was a staple in my hometown community and loved by everyone he came into contact with. He never didn't have a smile on his face and while unfortunately his time came way too soon, it's very fitting he passed away in the midst of committing such a selfless act. I'm tired of people taking advantage of such an important social cause for their own benefit or to be reckless. But now no matter what, we have to keep pushing...not only for George Floyd and the countless others who have been dealt s--tty hands as a result of their race, but now also for Chris. Thank you @gstowers2 for capturing and posting this, it's an amazing tribute. #RIPChrisBeaty #blacklivesmatter #blm #blackouttuesday #justiceforgeorgefloyd #indianapolis"