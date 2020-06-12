As noted, Chris DeJoseph was fired from his WWE creative job last month. It had been reported that DeJoseph was released after a backstage incident between he and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. It was also reported that the decision to release DeJoseph stemmed from his behavior during multiple meetings.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that DeJoseph was on a Zoom conference call with WWE's Senior Vice President of Creative Services, Stan Stansky, and WWE's Senior Vice President of E-Commerce and Venue Merchandise, Kevin Moore, when he got into trouble over some things he said.

There's no word on exactly what DeJoseph said during that call, but the Observer reports that he said some things he shouldn't have, and according to some versions going around, his remarks came off to Stansky and Moore in a bad way. Vince found out about what was said, and then made the decision to let him go.

WWE is already hiring to fill DeJoseph's job after posting a listing in early June.

DeJoseph had just returned to work for WWE back in December. He previously worked WWE creative from 2004-2010, and was used on TV at times as the "Big Dick Johnson" comedy character. He's also worked for MLW and Lucha Underground.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

