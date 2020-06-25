AEW President Tony Khan revealed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast that Chris Jericho will be on commentary for Night One of the Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT.
Khan noted that Jericho will be calling the action for Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party. Matt Hardy will also be at ringside for the match, making it to where both teams will be advised by two legends in Jericho and Hardy.
Jericho will then face Orange Cassidy on Night Two of Fyter Fest.
Night One of Fyter Fest will air next Wednesday and Night Two will air on July 8. Below are the current cards:
Night One, July 1:
AEW TNT Title Match
Jake Hager vs. Cody Rhodes (c)
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
Best Friends vs. Kenny Omega and Adam Page (c)
AEW Women's World Title Match
Penelope Ford vs. Hikaru Shida (c)
Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Santana and Ortiz
Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow
Night Two, July 8:
AEW World Title Match
Brian Cage vs. Jon Moxley (c)
Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela
SCU vs. Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson
FTR and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix
Nyla Rose vs. TBA