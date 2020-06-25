AEW President Tony Khan revealed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast that Chris Jericho will be on commentary for Night One of the Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Khan noted that Jericho will be calling the action for Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party. Matt Hardy will also be at ringside for the match, making it to where both teams will be advised by two legends in Jericho and Hardy.

Jericho will then face Orange Cassidy on Night Two of Fyter Fest.

Night One of Fyter Fest will air next Wednesday and Night Two will air on July 8. Below are the current cards:

Night One, July 1:

AEW TNT Title Match

Jake Hager vs. Cody Rhodes (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Best Friends vs. Kenny Omega and Adam Page (c)

AEW Women's World Title Match

Penelope Ford vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Santana and Ortiz

Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow

Night Two, July 8:

AEW World Title Match

Brian Cage vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

SCU vs. Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson

FTR and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix

Nyla Rose vs. TBA