Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Adam Wilbourn of WhatCulture Wrestling. During the interview, Jericho discussed AEW's goal of building stars in their company. He noted that they are trying to build stars in-house as opposed to just signing talent that WWE lets go.

"Our goal and what wrestling is all about is building new stars," Jericho said. "It's not going to be long before Sammy [Guevara] and MJF and Darby Allin and Scorpio Sky and these other guys are major major headlining stars. We need to build stars, this is not a a place where anybody in WWE can just show up. We're very selective on who we take on."

In April, WWE announced massive layoffs and talent cuts due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. Jericho admitted that AEW are not interested in any of the released talent.

"Nothing against anybody involved because they're very talented, but there's nobody on that list that we're looking at," Jericho said. "We're not doing what WCW did in the 90s or what Impact did. We realize that's not how you do it and it becomes a retread, we need to make our own stars.

"Look at Moxley now, it's a different guy, look at Brodie Lee, they wouldn't even put him on TV for the last eight months and now he's headlining PPVs and kicking ass doing it."

Jericho continued to say there's one star in WWE that he'd love to see in AEW.

"We do have a select handful of WWE recruits, but if everybody got released and the company ended tomorrow, we wouldn't take a lot," Jericho said. "I would put Roman Reigns at the top of my wish list for anybody because not only is he a great worker, he's such a cool guy. If they just let him be him, he'd be the biggest star in the industry. That's a guy I'd love to get my hands on for sure, one of the few I'd love to have from WWE."

Reigns has been at home quarantining during the current pandemic and hasn't appeared on television since the March 20th episode of Smackdown.

