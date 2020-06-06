Tonight was the ninth Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special.

During the Special, the former AEW Champion spoke about his match against Colt Cabana. The match happened on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. He was surprised that both of them have never been in the ring together before.

"Cool week this week, I wrestled Colt Cabana," Jericho said. "Which is interesting because this is the first time we ever touched in the ring ever. He's been wrestling over 20 years and I'm almost at 30 at this point. We have never met up before in the ring or elsewhere, so it was cool. It's pretty rare when you haven't worked with someone that has been around as much as we both have. We had a fun little match there."

A fan asked Jericho what was his favorite Championship that he won. He revealed that it was the AEW World Championship because he was the first one.

"Probably the AEW Championship because it was the first time ever," revealed Jericho. "First champion. I was kind of the flag bearer for it right off the bat and it was really cool. That one means the most to me, as of right now."

Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special streams on both Jericho's official YouTube and Facebook.

