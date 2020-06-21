During Chris Jericho's weekly live show, "Saturday Night Special," he spoke about wrestling The Undertaker. As noted today during the documentary series, Undertaker: The Final Ride, Taker said there's nothing left for him to conquer and said, "This time the cowboy really rides away."

Jericho was asked by a fan if he was scared of wrestling The Undertaker. While he said he wasn't exactly scared, he was intimidated. Jericho also mentioned how during his WWE career, he only worked with Taker a few times.

"I wasn't scared," Jericho said. "I only worked with Undertaker a few times in my career in WWE and they were towards the end of my career. You stand in the ring-You heard of TV, you watched on TV, you hear the bong, taco bell bong. Oh my gosh, here he comes. This guy is super in character. He is The Undertaker. It's intimidating. He doesn't play around. Doesn't smile in the ring. He never turns his head. He goes in the front, goes to the side, he goes in. Super intimidating. Super great. Just a blast.

Chris Jericho then went on to say that the first match he ever had with Taker was amazing. Jericho also shared a little trivia note that the last time he ever held the WWE Championship was in 2010 after defeating Undertaker at Elimination Chamber.

The first match I ever had him was amazing," he said. I only had a couple of other run-ins since then. The one little trivia note is the last time I ever won the WWE Championship was in 2010 from The Undertaker."

The full episode of "Saturday Night Special" is available in the above video.

