During tonight's Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about wrestling Orange Cassidy either at Fyter Fest or "sometime after."

"There will be a story with 'Blood' Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho," Jericho said. "I think we already announced the match for Fyter Fest. And this next week... No, we haven't announced the match for Fyter Fest yet. I think at some point we will either be wrestling at Fyter Fest or sometime after."

Jericho also commented about his upcoming match against Best Friends next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. The match is a #1 contenders match for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Whoever wins the match will be going to Fyter Fest.

"There are a couple of other things going on too," he revealed. "Actually this week on AEW Dynamite, the Best Friends have put up their #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships against Le Sex Gods. So if Le Sex Gods beat Best Friends, then we are the #1 contenders. Can you imagine, Le Sex Gods vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. So what match is coming up, will it be Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, maybe? Is it going to be Le Sex Gods vs. Kenny and Hangman after we beat the crap out of the Best Friends, this week? We will have to wait and see."

Fyter Fest will take place over on July 1 and July 8 on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

Since the coronavirus, every Saturday, Chris Jericho has been doing a live show called the Saturday Night Special. His past guests on the show have been Kevin Smith, his Fozzy bandmates, and Bruce Kulick.

