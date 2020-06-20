Chris Jericho joined WhatCulture Wrestling's Adam Wilbourn to talk about his recent role on commentary for AEW, and how it relates to his future career. The former AEW World Champion spoke on how quickly he took to sitting in front of the mic.

"We did 26 matches in one day," Jericho said. "We realized three or four matches in that it was really fun. It went by so fast, and we had so much fun, but once again you don't know how it's going to be. The people and the fans enjoyed it so much that I said I'd love to do commentary, I had so much fun doing it."

Jericho shared his visions on his potential future in commentary, and who he would emulate in that role. Jericho mentioned two former wrestlers who had high-profile stints calling matches.

"My goal is to be Jesse Ventura. But, when somebody said Bobby Heenan, well, there you go," Jericho said. "If I can be like Bobby or Jesse; [they] made the matches so much more entertaining but didn't make it about themselves. But, if they had to make it about themselves, they have all the credibility in the world. To me, that's a great commentator."

Jericho has wrestled all over the globe for the past 30 years, working with promotions like WWE, NJPW and AEW. The veteran has nearly three dozen title reigns, and Jericho reinvented himself again with his recent work at the commentary table, adding new layers to his already illustrious career. Jericho also spoke on the possibility of following in the footsteps of wrestlers like Jerry Lawler, who created a commentary career after his departure from wrestling.

"The plan is to definitely do more," Jericho said. "Maybe when I am finished with in-ring [wrestling] for good, I'll do it full time like the great Jerry Lawler. Right now, I can do it as much or as little as I'm needed to do, and I think it's a great benefit to put in the back pocket knowing Jericho can do it and do it well."

