Chris Jericho is set to return to AEW Dynamite commentary next week.

AEW announced today that Jericho will make his return to the announce table during next Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT, as seen in the tweet below.

Below is the updated line-up for the June 10 edition of Dynamite:

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action

* FTR makes in-ring debut against The Butcher and The Blade

* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

* Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz vs. The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

* TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Marq Quen