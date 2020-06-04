Chris Jericho is set to return to AEW Dynamite commentary next week.
AEW announced today that Jericho will make his return to the announce table during next Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT, as seen in the tweet below.
Below is the updated line-up for the June 10 edition of Dynamite:
* Chris Jericho returns to commentary
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action
* FTR makes in-ring debut against The Butcher and The Blade
* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara
* Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz vs. The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy
* TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Marq Quen
You wanted the best. You got the best. The hottest commentator in the world CHRIS JERICHO! (@IAmJericho)— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/BwLN50Vy0Z