CM Punk joined this week's WWE Backstage and gave his thoughts on the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash. Orton picked up the hard fought victory over Edge after punting him in the head.

"I think if you're Randy and Edge you just ignore that, you can't live up to that, it's too subjective of a label," Punk said. "'Greatest Match of All-Time,' what's the 'Greatest Single of All-Time'? Music wise. What's the 'Greatest Band of All-Time'? It's too subjective. Everybody's gonna have a different opinion, but I think that's what makes wrestling great. ... I think they had a great match. Was it the greatest match of all-time? I've seen better Randy Orton matches. I've seen better Edge matches.

"To put that on the marquee, and get people to watch, I kind of feel like it was a lot of unnecessary pressure — especially on Edge — coming back after almost a decade of not wrestling. They did a great job of compartmentalizing that, and almost ignoring it, just going out there and delivering."

You can check out Punk's comments in the clip below.

