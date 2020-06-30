While most feel as if Conor McGregor announcing his retirement - again - was just a way to gain some headlines, his coach offers a different opinion on the matter.

John Kavanagh has been by the side of the former two-division UFC champion for years. And during a recent Instagram Live Q&A session, he was asked about "Notorious" leaving the sport.

"Is Conor retired? Yes, he is as far as I can tell," Kavanagh revealed (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "That's what he said isn't it."

McGregor made the announcement hours after UFC 250 concluded. That event saw Justin Gaethje become the interim UFC lightweight champion, setting up a unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov for later this year.

"I can't convince Conor to do (expletive)," Kavanagh said. "Conor will tell Conor what he's gonna do. And who knows what's going to happen in the future. But as of now, he's retired."

Earlier this year, McGregor returned to action and scored a convincing victory over Donald Cerrone.