- The "Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better" challenge between RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders continued during this week's RAW with a Decathlon. The 10 events in the decathlon were a 1,600 meter dash, archery, flip cup, sword fighting, hurdles, stick fighting, a dance off, shot-put, turkey leg eating, and pole vaulting. Above is video from the segment.

The decathlon ended at 5-5. It's believed that The Vikings vs. The Profits will be announced for WWE Backlash soon as they went into this week's decathlon with the competition series also tied at 5-5. The WWE Backlash match should be for the titles, but there's no word yet on when WWE will make it official.

- WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves deleted his Twitter account some time before RAW hit the air tonight. There's no word yet on why Graves deleted the account or if it's just deactivated. The page at @WWEGraves now shows this message: "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another."

- Zelina Vega noted on Twitter that she cosplayed pop singer Ariana Grande with her look during tonight's RAW episode on the USA Network.

She tweeted, "I saw a lot of good guesses but this was the Ariana Grande look I cosplayed tonight. #DangerousWoman [lips emoji] #ArianaGrande"

You can see Vega's full tweet with a side-by-side look at the cosplay below: