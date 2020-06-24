- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring chaotic moments from MizTV. This Friday's SmackDown on FOX will feature The Miz and John Morrison welcoming Mandy Rose to MizTV.

Renee Young reunites with Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell Corey Graves reunites with his longtime friend and WWE broadcast colleague Renee Young this week on WWE After the Bell, and if you think you know everything that goes on behind a WWE announce desk, you haven't heard anything yet. On this week's episode, Renee and Corey engage in what is essentially a virtual road trip, recreating the type of far-reaching and often absurd conversations they would have when traveling from city-to-city. Discussion ranges from the Vegas Golden Knights to Renee's "cringe" moments on live television to the staying power of the 1991 comedy "Drop Dead Fred." WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

- The WWE Japan Twitter account posted this backstage clip of new WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa and his ninjas following the title win over R-Truth during Monday's RAW.

He said, "From today this is my baby!"

Tozawa, now a two-time 24/7 Champion, also tweeted on the win and wrote, "I made it!!!!!!"