WWE and NASCAR have announced Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles as the Grand Marshals for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Wednesday, June 10 from Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia.

The race will air on FS1 just two days before Bryan and Styles meet for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title during the June 12 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Below is a quick promo for the gig: