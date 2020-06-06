In an episode of Total Bellas, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella visited a shaman to help Bryan discuss his depression issues. Since the episode aired, a lot of fans asked if Bryan could talk more about depression and he did so in the video above.

Before Bryan spoke a bit about it, he offered up two books to fans that he thought might help them. Lost Connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression – and the Unexpected Solutions by Johann Hari and The End of Mental Illness by Daniel Amen.

Fans had asked Brie if they should go see a shaman and this was Bryan's response:

"I think you should go see somebody that you connect with to talk to about depression and understands it," Bryan said. "Why the shaman specifically works for me is because I have a natural guard up against therapists. I've never gone to a therapist where I've felt in tune with the therapist. When I went to the Shaman — it's weird because we've got cameras around, but midway through, even before we went into the sweat lodge, I wasn't even thinking about the cameras being there.

"That struck me very differently than any therapist that I've ever gone to, but some people relate well to therapists, so it's important to find a mode of healing that works for you. That doesn't mean you'll be magically healed or anything like that, I still struggle with depression. You may still struggle with depression, but you have to keep trying, not only for yourself but for the people you love."

You can check out Bryan's full comments in the video above.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Bella Twins and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.