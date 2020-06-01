The Nexus was only around for a year-and-a-half but it seems like so much longer due to the imprint they made in WWE. In 2010 eight rookies from the first season of NXT invaded an episode of Raw and destroyed everything in its sight. The group feuded with the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton while CM Punk would later become a leader of the stable.

But after the departures of various members, the faction disbanded in 2011 and the eight original members went on to varying degrees of success. There's been rumors of a Nexus reunion ever since but the closest thing was three members reuniting during an indie show in 2018.

However, Darren Young says that plans were in place for the Nexus to return on The Grandest Stage of Them All as he explained to The VP Show.

"If Nexus would have came back, who knows what would have happened? We were scheduled to come back for WrestleMania..." said Young before confirming that he was referring to WrestleMania 36.

"Who knows if it will ever happen again? It was supposed to happen at WrestleMania which would have made it 10 years. I don't know if you can do it 11 or 12 years in, maybe 15 or 20. But that 10-year mark was this year's WrestleMania. Oh well."

Young would add that he didn't know specifically what WWE had planned for them but he was going to be at Axxess and doing something for The Network. The coronavirus pandemic and relocation of WrestleMania was likely the catalyst that caused a change of those plans.

Another former member of the group, Heath Slater, has also advocated for the return of the Nexus. Shortly after being released by WWE, Slater said to Wrestling Inc., "If NEXUS came back full tilt and Wade came back as our leader and we had the solid seven, then man! Watch out now."