WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has officially given the Diamond Cutter to AEW star QT Marshall.

As seen in the tweet below, AEW released video today of DDP bestowing his signature finishing move to Marshall. The segment features Page and Marshall practicing social distancing before another man joins Marshall for a training session on Page's patio. A frustrated Page, with gloves and a mask on, then joins the two for a closer look as QT works to improve his Diamond Cutter.

The video then shows Marshall performing the Diamond Cutter on other wrestlers at his Nightmare Factory wrestling school in Georgia. Marshall phones Page with the footage.

"I don't give anybody the hidden secrets like I've given you, so don't f--k this up," DDP said.

Marshall responded, "You got it, Dallas. Thank you so much."

"It's your pleasure," said DDP to end the video.

Marshall has had some recent singles and tag team success in AEW since debuting in late October. He lost to Lance Archer on the May 6 Dynamite show, but then defeated Clutch Adams on Dark the following week. Marshall, teaming with Dustin Rhodes as the Natural Nightmares, defeated Alex Reynolds and John Silver on the May 20 Dark episode, then defeated Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler on the May 27 Dark episode.