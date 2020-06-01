The non-wrestling series between The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will be decided on next Monday's WWE RAW with a decathlon.

The series is currently 2-2 after The Viking Raiders won the game of bowling on tonight's RAW, which you can see above. Erik and Ivar previously won the axe-throwing competition. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have won a game of golf and basketball. Next week's decathlon will be the tie-breaker.

It's believed that The Viking Raiders will get a title shot from The Street Profits at WWE Backlash on June 14.

As seen in the tweets below, the decathlon was announced during an in-ring segment on tonight's RAW Talk return on the WWE Network with hosts Samoa Joe and Charly Caruso.