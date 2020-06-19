Dolph Ziggler is reportedly headed back to the WWE RAW roster.

WWE reportedly has plans to move Ziggler back to RAW as a part of the "trade" that brought new WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles to SmackDown, according to @Wrestlevotes.

AJ was moved back to the blue brand in late May and WWE noted then that the red brand would receive a future pick in exchange.

There's no word yet on when Ziggler will be back on RAW, but we will keep you updated.

Ziggler has been on SmackDown since the fall of 2019.