The family of professional wrestling legend Dominic DeNucci have released the following statement regarding online rumors about his health:

They asked that their heartfelt thanks be extended to all of Dominic's friends and fans around the world.

Legions of professional wrestling fans have followed Dominic DeNucci's legendary career for decades and he has long been regarded as one of the squared circle's most talented ambassadors. But for those of us who grew up in Pittsburgh, DeNucci was a mainstay on WIIC-TV's (WPXI) "Studio Wrestling" every Saturday night at 7 PM. Hosted by another Pittsburgh legend, "Chilly Billy"- Bill Cardille, "Studio Wrestling" boasted the biggest names in professional wrestling, including DeNucci, "Haystacks" Calhoun, the "Valiant Brothers", "Superstar" Billy Graham, "Jumping" Johnny DeFazio, and of course, Pittsburgh's own "Living Legend" Bruno Sammartino.

In addition to his numerous singles and tag-team world championships, Domenic is also a member of the Cauliflower Alley Club's Hall of Fame and is set to be honored again by them this September, in Las Vegas, with the Cauliflower Alley Trainer's Award.

DeNucci has trained numerous students over the years, including Cody Michaels, Brian Hildebrand (Mark Curtis), the "Franchise" Shane Douglas, and WWE Hall of Fame inductee Mick Foley.