- WWE On FOX will be hosting a Watch Party tonight on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the FOX Sports app. The Watch Party begins at 9pm ET for the replay of WWE Evolution on FS1, which also airs at 9pm ET. Renee Young and Paige will be joined by special guests for the livestream.

As noted, the Evolution replay on FS1 will be the lead-in to another all-women's edition of WWE Backstage with Sonya Deville as the featured guest.

- WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic fueled speculation and rumors on his upcoming WWE main roster call-up this week. As seen below, Dijakovic tweeted a photo of Seth Rollins but did not include a caption.

Dijakovic is expected to be called up to the RAW roster soon, but there's no word on exactly when that is happening. Rollins has not responded to the tweet as of this writing. Dijakovic previously tweeted a photo of the WWE United States Title, which had fans speculating that he would be the one to challenge Apollo Crews for the title last week.

