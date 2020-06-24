As previously reported, there have been multiple positive tests for COVID-19 in WWE this week, including in-ring talent.

According to PWInsider, one source noted to them that the number of positives is in "the two dozen range", although that number has not been confirmed. It was noted that the positive tests were said to be across the board between talent, staff and production.

WWE has been taping television at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The state has become a hotspot for the virus, with 5,508 new confirmed cases reported today alone in the state, the highest number of cases in a single day. The total number of cases in Florida is now 109,014.

WWE is expected to now test talent for COVID-19 at every taping. They are scheduled to tape television this Friday and Saturday for the next two weeks of RAW and SmackDown. PWInsider noted that fans, friends and family will not be allowed at the tapings, as they had been for the last two.

A WWE developmental talent tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, which caused the company to cancel a day of tapings and hold a round of COVID-19 testing instead. Up until that point, WWE were not testing talent and staff for COVID-19, but rather conducted temperature checks and provided a questionnaire to be filled out.

