WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley had a back-and-forth earlier today on social media. The two are set to meet for the title at next Sunday's WWE Backlash PPV at the WWE Performance Center.

Lashley mocked McIntyre's previous "Chosen One" moniker from his early days in WWE.

"One more week. Your story was fun @DMcIntyreWWE, but that's all it is: A story," Lashley wrote. "My prophecy has been written for YEARS. I am the TRUE 'Chosen One.' Time to dominate. #WWEBacklash #AndNew"

McIntyre didn't waste much time responding, finding it funny that Lashley got himself a replica title — that had Seth Rollins' sideplates — for some photos.

"How cute, you bought a replica, about as close as you'll be getting to the title," McIntyre responded. "Seth's side plates as well, your fate will be the same as his. 'The Chosen One' was 11-years-ago, since then I've been released, came back, & became Champion. The fans chose me. What have you done?"

The champ then followed-up with fans that Lashley's photo wasn't a photoshopped image.

"FYI, people think this is photoshop. No. He actually asked to have these photos took whilst he was playing make-believe."

