- On last night's SmackDown it was announced WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will defend her title against Nikki Cross at Extreme Rules on July 19. Cross won a Fatal 4-Way featuring Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Dana Brooke to become the number one contender. In the video above, Cross showed off her excitement for the upcoming opportunity.

- WWE also caught up with Lacey Evans, who Cross pinned in the number one contender match, and asked about her missed opportunity.

"Of course they didn't go my way, ya nasty," Evans responded. "I mean, I lost a damn eyelash. I freakin' lost the match, you know I should be going to Extreme Rules because pound-for-pound and grit-for-grit, not a single nasty thing can compared to me, whatsoever. But you know they've got luck on their side, that's something I've never had. I've had to work for every single thing I've ever gotten in my entire life. I've been up here for one year — I've gone against Bayley, I've gone against Becky, I've beat Bayley, I've beat Sasha Banks and I have what it takes to be champion. And yet, you got nasty Nikki Cross going for Extreme Rules. When — like I said — it should be me. So, if you want me to tell you what the hell happened out there. Well, sweetheart, things are going to change, and I'll leave it at that."

EXCLUSIVE: After missing out a huge opportunity tonight on #SmackDown, @LaceyEvansWWE promises "change." pic.twitter.com/Ni4lRh5vnh — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 27, 2020

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to go against his former tag partner, Dolph Ziggler, at Extreme Rules. WWE tweeted out a question today, asking fans which of Ziggler's haircuts they liked the best. All the photos showed his blond look, but McIntyre posted an Dolph photo with short, dark hair from 2011 when Ziggler tried out a different look during a storyline that feature the "new and improved" Ziggler.

"The streets don't forget," McIntyre commented.