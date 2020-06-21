- Above, Lana posted her latest YouTube channel video, showing how to do a pink eyeshadow look. As noted, on last Monday's RAW it looks like WWE is working on a storyline between Lana and Natalya after the two had a conversation backstage.

- WWE has filed for trademarks on Austin Theory and Brendan Vink, according to PWInsider. Theory is currently working alongside Seth Rollins and Murphy on RAW. Vink had made a handful of appearances on RAW earlier this year with his tag partner Shane Thorne.

- Stu Bennett (fka WWE's Wade Barrett) commented that he was happy for Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Championship to become the first British Champion, but then jokingly decided against that on social media.

"Actually, I've had a re-think and I've decided I'm not happy for him after all," Bennett wrote. "In fact, I'm ruddy furious. It should have been me"

"Don't be playing the big man on here because you've got a movie to promote (I am Vengeance: Retaliation, OUT NOW!!!) I still remember you in tears of joy when I won the big one," McIntyre responded. "If you don't shut up I'll start acting and win an Oscar before you as well."

"Thanks for the plug, champ. Let me know if you ever need your car(s?) washing," Bennett joked.

