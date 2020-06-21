- The above video is the 316th episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. Artist Rob Schamberger honors the 316th episode by painting a portrait of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin!
- The Tennessee Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society announced that tomorrow during Monday Night RAW, several WWE stars will be joining WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett for a Roundtable discussion and raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The WWE stars that will be joining Jarrett are Roman Reigns, Dana Brooke, R-Truth, Jeff Hardy, Jey Uso, and Wesley Blake.
Tomorrow night the Truth will talk life, cancer and @WWE ...and, I'm sure he will entertain us! #RAW #WWERaw @WWECommunity @RonKillings @JEFFHARDYBRAND @TheWWEBlake @WWEUsos @LLSusa @WWEUniverse https://t.co/1xEJs6iIDR— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 21, 2020
We could not have a bigger or better guest! THE Big Dog, @WWERomanReigns , will join the Roundtable Discussion tomorrow night during #RAW ! #WWERAW@WWECommunity @JEFFHARDYBRAND @TheWWEBlake @WWEUsos @RonKillings @DanaBrookeWWE @DanEnglerWWE @LLSusa https://t.co/iCHF1MOA5j— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 21, 2020
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre praised the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. The movement started earlier this week.
McIntyre tweeted, "For those #SpeakingOut, thank you. Your voices are heard, your bravery is inspiring and is forcing a positive change that will shape the landscape of this business for generations to come."
The #SpeakingOut movement has given people a platform to share their past experiences with abuse and assault in the wrestling industry.
For those #SpeakingOut, thank you. Your voices are heard, your bravery is inspiring and is forcing a positive change that will shape the landscape of this business for generations to come— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 21, 2020