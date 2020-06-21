- The above video is the 316th episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. Artist Rob Schamberger honors the 316th episode by painting a portrait of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin!

- The Tennessee Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society announced that tomorrow during Monday Night RAW, several WWE stars will be joining WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett for a Roundtable discussion and raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The WWE stars that will be joining Jarrett are Roman Reigns, Dana Brooke, R-Truth, Jeff Hardy, Jey Uso, and Wesley Blake.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre praised the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. The movement started earlier this week.

McIntyre tweeted, "For those #SpeakingOut, thank you. Your voices are heard, your bravery is inspiring and is forcing a positive change that will shape the landscape of this business for generations to come."

The #SpeakingOut movement has given people a platform to share their past experiences with abuse and assault in the wrestling industry.