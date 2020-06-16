WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and responded to Lana's comments from last night's RAW.

For those who missed it, after Bobby Lashley told Lana he wanted a divorce, she dismissed the idea that she married him for fame, adding that if she wanted fame then she would've slept with someone famous, like McIntyre.

McIntyre responded on Twitter and said he'd rather go through just about anything before even entertaining the idea of laying down with Lana.

"First of all, I'm married. Second, I'd rather crawl through a mile of sewage with open wounds than entertain the thought of you....Stay in your lane #WWERaw," he wrote.

Lana has not responded to the comments as of this writing. You can click here for news on her new RAW storyline. Below is Drew's full tweet: