Former WWE Superstar EC3 took to Instagram today with his own version of the recent Impact Wrestling teaser for their June 18 Slammiversary pay-per-view.

As we've noted, Impact recently released a breaking news-style promo for Slammiversary, which featured local Nashville sports reporter Jon Burton. The promo featured a hooded man, similar to WWE's mystery hacker on SmackDown, and flashes of some of the WWE talents who were released back in mid-April due to COVID-19 - EC3, Eric Young, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Curt Hawkins, Drake Maverick and a Bulgarian flag for Rusev. We know Drake won't be appearing at Slammiversary as he re-signed to work WWE NXT, but there's no confirmation on other the talents appearing or not.

EC3 posted his own version of the promo below today, which you can see below. The vignette also featured his EC3 letters, but transitioned into Ethan Carter III, which is the main name he used in Impact before he signed with WWE and went by just EC3.

"New world. My rules. Nostalgia is dead. Click Bait. #ControlYourNarrative #FreeEC3," EC3 wrote as the caption to the video.

There's no word yet on if EC3 will be returning to Impact next month. The former WWE talents will be free to go where they want after their 90-day non-compete clauses expire with WWE on July 15, just three days before Slammiversary.

Stay tuned for updates. Below is EC3's full post: